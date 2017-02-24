Who stole an outdoor xylophone? Bedford police ask for help

February 24th, 2017 | Written by:

Police in Bedford are on the lookout for a stolen xylophone – and this one would be hard to miss. It’s a playground-sized xylophone, taken from the Bedford Town playground that opened just last year. Police ask anyone who has information to call them at (540) 587-6011.

Police say the xylophone is similar to this one

It was removed from its mount in the Bedford playground

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Continue reading for the full Bedford Police News Release.)

From Bedford Police: The Town of Bedford Police Department needs your assistance. The Town installed a playground with handicapped access in 2016. Yesterday the Bedford Police Department received a report that the Xylophone had been stolen from the playground.  Please help us locate who stole the property so we can get it back for the children who come to this playground. If you have any information about this incident please contact the Bedford Police Department at 540-587-6011.

