WFIR’s Gene Marrano honored for media excellence

The Blue Ridge Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America honored WFIR Anchor-Reporter Gene Marrano Wednesday night with its annual “Adam & Alison Award for Media Excellence.” The award was presented at the annual PRSA awards gala at the Hotel Roanoke. It is named in memory of Alison Parker and Adam Ward, the WDBJ7 reporters killed during a live telecast in 2015. This is the second year for the award; the first was presented to long-time WDBJ7 Reporter Joe Dashiell.