Wason Center releases poll showing Democrat Ralph Northam leading governor race

Democrat Ralph Northam holds a 6-point lead over Republican Ed Gillespie in the race for Virginia’s next governor, according to a survey released this morning by the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University. The survey also shows strong support for Northam in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads, while Gillespie’s strongest support is in the rural South-Southwest region as well as in the Richmond-Central Virginia area. Libertarian Candidate Cliff Hyra polled at 4 percent, with 8 percent undecided.

Regional and demographic voting trends evident in recent Virginia elections form the basis of Northam’s

advantage, with strong support in populous Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads. Gillespie’s strongest support

is in the rural South-Southwest region as well as in Richmond-Central Virginia. Northam has an 18-point

margin over Gillespie among women and voters under age 45. Gillespie has a 7-point advantage among men.

“Northam is doing well where he needs to do well,” says Quentin Kidd, director of the Wason Center. “A plus-

11 advantage in Northern Virginia and plus-20 in Hampton Roads are hard for a Republican to overcome in the

rest of the state.”

The same voting trends favor Democrats by virtually identical margins in the other statewide races. Democrat

Justin Fairfax, a former federal prosecutor, leads Republican state Senator Jill Vogel in the lieutenant governor’s

race, 46% to 42%, while current Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring leads former federal prosecutor

and White House aide John Adams, 47% to 42%, in the campaign for attorney general.

“Right now, the Democratic field clearly has an advantage,” says Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the

Wason Center. “The question is whether they can turn out their voters on Election Day, something the party

traditionally struggles with in off-year elections.”

On issues, both Northam and Gillespie voters ranked K-12 education, making the economy less dependent on

federal spending, and transportation as high priorities. Gillespie voters also ranked tax cuts as a high priority,

while Northam voters ranked Medicaid expansion and coastal flooding and sea level rise as high priorities.

The full report is available here.