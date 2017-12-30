Warner: Russian meddling probe “most important thing”

“I think to believe that Russia’s not attempting in the United States to do things potentially for the ’18 cycle, I think, would be ignorant on our part,” chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee Sen. Richard Burr R-N.C., said at the Council on Foreign Relations earlier this month. “I think all of my colleagues probably are worried or should be worried about it. I think every state should be worried about it,” he said. Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, and Burr’s counterpart on the committee, called the Russia probe “the most important thing I will ever work on.”