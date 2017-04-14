Warner reflects on April 16th 10 year milestone

US Senator Mark Warner was in Roanoke yesterday, and he took time to reflect on the events at Virginia Tech ten years ago this Sunday. Warner noted shootings that have occurred elsewhere since that day in Blacksburg. Virginia’s senior senior also said he believes in the second amendment – but he supports background checks that would keep guns away from those with mental health issues or criminal backgrounds. Warner said everyone remembers where they were that day – when they heard about the mass shooting and multiple victims:

