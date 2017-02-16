VT prof: Next National Security Adviser will face extra challenges

A local professor is weighing in on the hurdles facing whoever may replace now resigned National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. WFIR’s Ian Price has more:
Trump says his administration is 'running like a fine-tuned machine'
Trump says he has asked the DOJ to investigate leaks
Trump: Reports that campaign had contact with Russia are 'fake news'
Trump to replace halted travel ban with new executive order
Russian spy ship now off Virginia coast
FIGHTING BACK: Conservatives to mobilize amid anti-Trump protests
PRESS BEATDOWN Trump hits 'out of control' media, defends agenda
FEDS HAVE IT WRONG? Cities fight possibly false 'sanctuary' designations
TOYING WITH FANS? Monopoly ditches one of its classic game pieces
BELLWETHER Basketball or bathrooms: The Tar Heel state is stuck
Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy PolicyCopyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom