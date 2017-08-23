VSP investigate fatal crash on I-81

August 23rd, 2017 | Written by:

Virginia State Police continue to investigate that fatal multi-vehicle accident on I-81 yesterday in Montgomery County. Charlottesville resident Katherine McKeown, age 31, died at the scene. She was a passenger in the car driven by her husband Bradley, who survived. Two others were injured including the driver of a 1988 Freightliner Tractor Trailer, Khaul Rahim, who is charged with reckless driving for not leaving enough room in front of his truck to stop safely. The fatal accident also tied up traffic on 81 for hours

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook








NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test