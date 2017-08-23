VSP investigate fatal crash on I-81

Virginia State Police continue to investigate that fatal multi-vehicle accident on I-81 yesterday in Montgomery County. Charlottesville resident Katherine McKeown, age 31, died at the scene. She was a passenger in the car driven by her husband Bradley, who survived. Two others were injured including the driver of a 1988 Freightliner Tractor Trailer, Khaul Rahim, who is charged with reckless driving for not leaving enough room in front of his truck to stop safely. The fatal accident also tied up traffic on 81 for hours