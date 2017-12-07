VMT names new director

Following a nationwide search, Roanoke’s Lisa Sphar has been named the new Executive Director of the Virginia Museum of Transportation. Sphar will officially take over as Executive Director on January 1, 2018. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue the good work and positive momentum the museum has experienced in recent years,” said incoming Virginia Museum of Transportation Executive Director, Lisa Sphar. “If you consider the history of Roanoke, the growth of the Commonwealth, and certainly the nation, advances in and access to transportation are major influencers shaping our society. I look forward to celebrating and honoring that heritage.”

Last June, outgoing Executive Director Bev Fitzpatrick announced his intentions to retire. Soon after, a nationwide search was conducted for the Museum’s next Executive Director. Fitzpatrick will stay on through December to assist with the transition and help acclimate Sphar to her new role. “I’m excited for the Museum, our supporters, and the thousands of visitors that enjoy our exhibits every year,” said Fitzpatrick. “Lisa is a proven leader and a talented fundraiser which the Museum needs at this point in its development. She has the passion, talent, and determination to keep the official transportation museum of the Commonwealth on the right track.”

Sphar’s professional accomplishments and award-winning work with Advance Auto Parts helped hone her skills as a community engagement advocate. Of her many accomplishments with non-profit and for-profit organizations, Sphar’s areas of expertise include marketing, strategic planning, business development, and fundraising.