Virginia to lift fishing license requirement for 3 days

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) – Virginians will be able to fish without a license for a few days next month.The Virginia Marine Resources Commission says in a press release that it’s encouraging families to enjoy the state’s natural resources. The free fishing days are June 2, 3 and 4.The license holiday applies to recreational rod and reel fishing. But regulations will remain in effect. That includes size and catch restrictions.The Marine Resources Commission’s website has extensive information about the state’s fishing rules. The address is http://mrc.virginia.gov.