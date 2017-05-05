Virginia strawberry growers expect strong season

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia’s strawberry growers are optimistic about this season, despite weather that had many worried earlier this year.Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a statement yesterday that spring has ushered in a bumper crop of strawberries and growers expect this will be a strong season.Department Commissioner Sandy Adams says strawberry season generates about $9 million in sales revenue each year for Virginia growers.Strawberry season is relatively brief and the peak can vary from region to region.An early warm up this winter followed by a refreeze had some growers worried about their crops.Farmers used a variety of efforts to prevent frost damage, including plastic blankets, row covers and spraying the plants with water, which provides a protective barrier.