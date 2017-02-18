Virginia State police investigating fatal Bedford County crash

February 18th, 2017 | Written by:

From Virginia State Police: Virginia State Police A. B. Absher is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 8:26 p.m. February 17, 2017 on Route 501, seven tenths of a mile of a mile north of Route 122 in Bedford County.A 2004 Buick Rainer was traveling south on Route 501, when the driver lost control and ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a wall and a utility pole, overturning several times ejecting the occupants.The 2004 Buick was driven by Brian Edward Dabney, 24, Buena Vista, VA.  Mr. Dabney was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported for injuries received in the crash.55 year old Darlene Spinner was a passenger in the vehicle.  Ms. Spinner was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported for injuries received in the crash.25 year old Candice Paige Clark, of Nellysford, VA was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.The Virginia State Police Accident Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the crash.Alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash, charges are pending.The crash remains under investigation.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test