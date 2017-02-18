Virginia State police investigating fatal Bedford County crash

From Virginia State Police: Virginia State Police A. B. Absher is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 8:26 p.m. February 17, 2017 on Route 501, seven tenths of a mile of a mile north of Route 122 in Bedford County.A 2004 Buick Rainer was traveling south on Route 501, when the driver lost control and ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a wall and a utility pole, overturning several times ejecting the occupants.The 2004 Buick was driven by Brian Edward Dabney, 24, Buena Vista, VA. Mr. Dabney was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported for injuries received in the crash.55 year old Darlene Spinner was a passenger in the vehicle. Ms. Spinner was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported for injuries received in the crash.25 year old Candice Paige Clark, of Nellysford, VA was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.The Virginia State Police Accident Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the crash.Alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash, charges are pending.The crash remains under investigation.