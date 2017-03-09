Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Franklin County

March 9th, 2017 | Written by:

From Virginia State Police: Virginia State Police Trooper C. N. Lynch is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on March 8, 2017.  The crash occurred at 8:05 pm on Route 619, just east of Route 724 in Franklin County.A 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling west on Route 619 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected, lost control and overturned several times in the roadway.The Ford was driven by Deborah Dean Ferguson, 58, of Bassett, Va.  Ms. Ferguson was wearing her seat-belt and died at the scene.The crash remains under investigation.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test