Virginia ranked most patriotic state

Virginia is ranked the most patriotic state in America in a recent study. WFIR’s Ian Price has details:
07-03 Patriotic State WEB-WRAP
North Korea claims to have tested first intercontinental ballistic missile
Taxi hits fellow cab drivers at Boston's Logan Airport
Gunman orders pilot, student out of helicopter at Oregon airport
Trump offers help to a terminally ill baby
Arizona won't give Trump extensive voter registration info
GAME-CHANGING TEST? North Korea claims it successfully launched ICBM
'EXCITING' DISCOVERY Church found on UK island linked to medieval saints
VH1 STAR FOUND DEAD Stevie Ryan dies at 33 after apparent suicide
PUSHING FOR A HIKE? Source: Bannon looking to raise taxes for wealthy
BACK TO THE BEACH Christie signs budget deal, ending NJ shutdown
Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy PolicyCopyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom