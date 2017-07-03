Virginia ranked most patriotic state

July 3rd, 2017 | Written by:

Virginia is ranked the most patriotic state in America in a recent study. WFIR’s Ian Price has details:

07-03 Patriotic State WEB-WRAP

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook








NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test