Virginia mayor takes on online trolls after monument protest

A Virginia mayor is trolling the trolls after he lashed out at torch-toting white nationalists who protested in his city. Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer has become the target of hate-filled, anti-Semitic messages from anonymous Twitter trolls after condemning a weekend protest over the planned removal of a Confederate monument.The Democratic mayor said in an interview yesterday that he doesn’t intend to make a habit out of responding to online trolls. But after white nationalists showed up burning torches in his city, he wants to show that neither he nor his community will be silenced.Hundreds of people gathered in the park with candles Sunday to speak out against the previous night’s rally. Police said three people were arrested after scuffles broke out.