Virginia House passes proof-of-citizenship voting bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates has passed legislation to require proof of U.S. citizenship before registering to vote in state and local elections.News outlets report that the GOP-sponsored bill passed Wednesday on a 64-33 vote along party lines.The bill would require state registrars to ask for proof of citizenship, instead of just a photo ID. Citizenship tests are not allowed in federal elections.Citizenship could be proved with a birth certificate, passport, or other record accepted under federal law.If the bill passes the Senate, it would likely be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who has emphasized voting accessibility.Republicans say the bill would preserve the integrity of the voting process, while Democrats have argued that the bill could keep eligible voters away from the polls.