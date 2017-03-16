Virginia GOP candidate for governor drops out

Denver Riggleman

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ A political newcomer running for Virginia governor in a populist style similar to President Donald Trump’s has suspended his campaign. Republican Denver Riggleman announced Thursday that he had no choice but to stop campaigning because of “resource shortages” and other considerations. A distillery owner with no previous political experience, Riggleman had struggled to raise money. Riggleman styled himself a political outsider who would take on entrenched interests in Virginia politics. He was particularly focused on Dominion Resources, an energy company that’s the biggest corporate donor to Virginia politicians. There are now three GOP gubernatorial hopefuls set to compete in the June 13 primary, including consultant Ed Gillespie and state Sen. Frank Wagner. Riggleman’s departure is likely most helpful to Corey Stewart, a former Virginia chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign.

