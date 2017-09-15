Virginia First Lady addresses Feeding America conference

Virginia First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe addressed the annual Feeding America-Southwest Virginia Partner Program Conference at Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke today, where the focus – as always – was on ending hunger.Feeding America-Southwest Virginia works with 350 partner agencies in the Roanoke Valley and in southwestern Virginia. The First Lady’s husband – Governor Terry McAuliffe – was also in the valley today, taking part in a roundtable discussion on school redesign in Salem.

