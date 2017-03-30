Virginia counties getting grants to expand broadband access

March 30th, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Five Virginia counties are getting grants to help extend broadband access in rural areas.Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office says nearly $945,000 in grants will go to Albemarle,Augusta,Bland,Gloucester and Greensville counties.The Virginia Telecommunication Initiative is a new program that aims to help communities team up with service providers to expand broadband in underserved areas. McAuliffe says in a statement that broadband access is an “essential tool” to helping communities attract new business and support its schools and students.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test