Virginia counties getting grants to expand broadband access

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Five Virginia counties are getting grants to help extend broadband access in rural areas.Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office says nearly $945,000 in grants will go to Albemarle,Augusta,Bland,Gloucester and Greensville counties.The Virginia Telecommunication Initiative is a new program that aims to help communities team up with service providers to expand broadband in underserved areas. McAuliffe says in a statement that broadband access is an “essential tool” to helping communities attract new business and support its schools and students.