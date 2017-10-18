Virginia Confederate statue vandalized on successive nights

October 18th, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A Confederate statue in Virginia has been vandalized for the second night in a row. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the word “racist” was again found spray-painted in red on the base of the Jefferson Davis statue in Richmond on Wednesday morning, this time joined by the words “Ban KKK.” The word “racist” was found in the same spot Tuesday, before being cleaned. The latest vandalism is the third such incident in the state this week, after “#2 BETTER LUCK NEVER” was spray-painted on a memorial to the Confederate dead in Norfolk on Monday. Richmond’s Davis statue is on Monument Avenue, home to several other Confederate statues that have also been vandalized in the past year. Richmond and Norfolk are considering whether to move or contextualize the monuments following August’s violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

