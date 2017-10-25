Virginia city could win $5M to help its most urgent issues

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – Virginia Beach could be awarded up to $5 million from a competition that helps cities handle their most urgent issues. Virginia Beach officials tell news outlets the city submitted its application on Friday for the Bloomberg Philanthropies 2017 Mayors Challenge. City Housing and Neighborhood Preservation department director Andrew M. Friedman says one issue the grant would help is a revitalization plan for The Lakes, Windsor Woods and Princess Anne Plaza neighborhoods, which were severely impacted by flooding from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. If named one of 35 finalists for the grant in January, Virginia Beach would receive $100,000 to test part of their plan in March. The winners will be announced in October 2018, with four cities each receiving $1 million and one city getting the $5 million grand prize.