Vinton’s annual Dogwood Festival opens tonight, and among the planned events this weekend is a ribbon-cutting ceremony, one marking what town leaders hope is a big boost to Vinton downtown. The town used a $700,000 federal grant to improve the downtown area, things like better street lighting and storefronts, along with enlarging and improving the Farmer’s Market stage. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story.

04-26 Dogwood Festival Wrap1-WEB