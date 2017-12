From Vinton Police : On December 27, 2017 at 2157 hours Vinton Police Officers responded to an armed robbery at Alvaro’s Market, 1002 Walnut Ave. Two black males, wearing masks entered the store displaying handguns and demanded money from the clerks. The suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. The two clerks did not receive any physical injuries. No additional details at this time.