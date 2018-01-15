Villa Heights mansion use still up in air says one possible tenant

During our recent in-studio conversation with northwest Roanoke activist Martin Jeffrey he talked about the sale of the historic mansion in Villa Heights Park to a non-profit that wants to renovate and then lease it to another non-profit offering youth programs. After hearing that interview Boys and Girls Club executive director Michelle Dykstra told WFIR that NO contract has been signed to lease that property – saying that other groups can still submit bids to lease the mansion once it is renovated. Dykstra – also a City Council member – says Boys and Girls did sign a non-binding “memorandum of understanding” with Restoration Housing, which needed to demonstrate that there was interest in leasing the property, in order to secure a loan. Jeffrey said this about the Boys and Girls Club, which appeared to have the inside track:

