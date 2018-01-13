Vehicle-pedestrian accident on Challenger Avenue in Roanoke County

January 13th, 2018

From Roanoke County Police: On 01/13/2018 at approximately 01:07 an Officer was flagged down in reference to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. The victim was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non life threathing injuries. One lane of the road was blocked to traffic. Alcohol may have been a factor in the accident. The accident is still under investigation. No charges have been placed at this time. The roadway is back open at this time.

