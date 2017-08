VDOT says more of those flashing yellow arrow signals will go up at several area intersections in the next month. They allow you to turn left when there is no oncoming traffic. Locations include Electric Road at the Interstate 81 entrance ramps and two locations on US 11 in Botetourt County: Shadwell Drive and Read Mountain Road. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

