VDOT: Main roads have icy spots, secondary roads remain ice covered

From news release: Yesterday’s wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain combined with overnight cold pavement temperatures to create icy road conditions throughout southwestern Virginia.

If at all possible, drivers are strongly encouraged to consider postponing travel until later in the day when temperatures are expected to rise and road conditions will improve.

As of 4 a.m., road conditions in western Virginia range from minor (icy spots) to moderate (ice covered).

Drivers will find Interstate 81, I-581 and I-77 and primary roads (those numbered 1-599) to be in minor condition. This means these main routes are mostly clear with isolated slick spots. Motorists should use still use caution on bridges, overpasses, ramps and in cooler areas on these routes.

Secondary roads and neighborhood streets (those numbered 600 and above) in many counties, particularly in the New River Valley, are covered in ice. This includes secondary roads in Botetourt, Craig, Giles, Pulaski, Montgomery, Floyd and Roanoke counties.

Secondary roads and neighborhood streets in other portions of the region are mostly clear with isolated slick spots. Drivers should watch for icy patches on secondary roads, particularly in the higher elevations and on bridges and overpasses. Icy spots are reported on roads in Bedford, Carroll, Henry, Franklin and Patrick counties.

Travelers can get real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents and congestion on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system, which can help travelers plan their routes accordingly.