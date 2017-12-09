VDOT issues slick spot warning for drivers after snowfall

From Virginia Department of Transportation: Snow showers continue to fall in various areas throughout southwest Virginia this morning creating the potential for slick spots on roadways and some snow covered secondary routes in the southern part of the region. Virginia Department of Transportation crews have been attending to roads throughout the night and will continue to monitor and address road conditions throughout the day. As of 5 a.m. this morning, drivers will find the interstates and most primary roads (those numbered 1-599) in minor to clear condition with isolated slick spots. Many secondary roads (those numbed 600 and above), particularly in Henry, Patrick, Floyd, Carroll and Montgomery counties, are in minor to moderate condition with icy patches present on roadways. Drivers should use extra caution this morning as roads that appear wet may be icy as re-freezing develops due to potential low temperatures and increasing wind throughout the day and weekend. Motorists should use caution, particularly on bridges, overpasses, shaded areas and elevated surfaces which may produce icy conditions first.Travelers are reminded that they can get real-time information on road conditions and traffic incidents on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system.

VDOT Customer Service Center is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski and Roanoke.