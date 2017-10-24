VDOT awards contract to replace to aging US 11 bridges in Botetourt Co.

The Commonwealth Transportation board has approved funding to replace two aging bridges that carry US 11 over Tinker Creek in Botetourt County. One was built in 1923, the other in 1932. The replacement project will cost $5.3 million and should be complete about two years from now.

From VDOT: The Commonwealth Transportation Board at its October meeting in Hot Springs awarded a contract worth approximately $5.3 million for a project to replace two bridges on Route 11 over Tinker Creek in Botetourt County. The contract was awarded to Orders Construction Company from St. Albans, West Virginia. Construction on the replacement bridges is expected to begin in late 2017 and be completed in fall 2019. The first bridge was built in 1923 and is located near Cloverdale about 1.8 miles from the Roanoke County line. The second bridge was built in 1932 and is located 0.5 mile from the Roanoke County line and just north of Route 11’s intersection with Route 838 (Vista Drive). The two aging bridges will be replaced with new structures that are wider and provide 10-foot shoulders in both directions. Work on the bridges will be performed concurrently in the same work zone. The bridges will be built in phases with two lanes of traffic maintained for the majority of the work. Single lane closures will be required during nighttime hours.