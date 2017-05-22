Va. urging residents to register to vote ahead of primary

May 22nd, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Virginia Department of Elections is urging Virginians to register to vote ahead of the June 13 primary elections.Today is the voter registration deadline for the primary. Eligible Virginians can use the department’s online voter registration system to check their registration status, update their information or register to vote for the first time. Virginians can register online through Monday at 11:59 p.m. They can also apply in person at their local voter registration office by 5 p.m. or mail a completed application to their local voter registration office with a postmark of Monday.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook








NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test