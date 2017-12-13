Va. Dems, GOP blame each other of CHIP gamesmanship

Lawmakers from both parties accuse the other of playing gamesmanship with “CHIP”, the Children’s Health Initiative Program, as Congress has yet to reauthorize its funding. Virginia’s Medicaid program is notifying almost 70,000 families that their children’s health insurance coverage under CHIP might end January 31. CHIP provides health care funds for expectant mothers and children through age six in low-income families. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

