Va. Dems, GOP blame each other of CHIP gamesmanship

December 13th, 2017 | Written by:

Lawmakers from both parties accuse the other of playing gamesmanship with “CHIP”, the Children’s Health Initiative Program, as Congress has yet to reauthorize its funding. Virginia’s Medicaid program is notifying almost 70,000 families that their children’s health insurance coverage under CHIP might end January 31. CHIP provides health care funds for expectant mothers and children through age six in low-income families. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

12-13 CHIP Wrap1-WEB

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test