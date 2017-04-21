UVA to increase tuition next year

April 21st, 2017 | Written by:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – University of Virginia students will be paying more for tuition next year.Local media report UVA’s Board of Visitors approved the increase  yesterday. In-state students will pay 2.2 percent more, and out-of-state students will pay 3.5 percent more.The university said in a statement that the increase is needed to deal with a state budget cut and required employee pay raises.TV station WVIR reports a group of students protested outside the building where the Board of Visitors was meeting.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook






NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test