US Attorney General announces end of “DACA” program for immigrants

September 5th, 2017 | Written by:

President Trump will end the the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program – unless Congress enacts legislation in the next six months. US Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivered the message about “DACA” this morning.  The Obama-era program shields young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children from deportation. Roanoke Valley Immigration Attorney Christine Poarch weighs in on how that affects the local level of politics. More from WFIR’s Lillian Boyd

9-5 daca Web Wrap 1

