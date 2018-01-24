Update on Starlite Motel murder in Roanoke
One person is dead and two others were injured after an incident last night at the Starlite Motel on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke. Police responded shortly before 8 pm and now say they found a man with a baseball bat standing over two injured females. Then they found a male victim, now identified as 60 year old Ishvarlal Patel – who was related to the two women. He was pronounced dead at the scene. After a short chase 26-year-old Timothy Church was taken into custody by officers. He’s being held at the Roanoke City jail on one count of murder.