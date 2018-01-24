Update on Starlite Motel murder in Roanoke

January 24th, 2018 | Written by:

One person is dead and two others were injured after an incident last night at the Starlite Motel on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke. Police responded shortly before 8 pm and now say they found a man with a baseball bat standing over two injured females. Then they found a male victim, now identified as 60 year old Ishvarlal Patel – who was related to the two women. He was pronounced dead at the scene. After a short chase 26-year-old Timothy Church was taken into custody by officers. He’s being held at the Roanoke City jail on one count of murder.

