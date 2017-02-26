UPDATE: Missing teenage girl is found safe

UPDATED SUNDAY: Breana Stout has been located and is safe.

PREVIOUSLY: Roanoke County Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Breana Stout a 17 year old female from South County. She was last seen leaving the McDonalds at 2071 Electric Road on Friday evening (02/24/17). Breana was last seen in a McDonald’s uniform which is a red & black polo shirt, and black pants. She could possibly be in a Red 2015 Nissan Sentra with VA license plate VHX-7188. If anyone has information on Breana’s whereabouts call our non-emergency number (540) 562-3265. Breana is 5’10”, 185 lbs., and currently has her hair dyed red in color.