Two-vehicle crash in Buchanan Co. leaves one dead and one with life threatening injuries

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Buchanan County. A 2002 Ford pick-up truck crossed the center line on Friday and collided into a 2015 Chrysler minivan. A passenger in the truck, Joyce Allison, died at the scene and the driver Jason Allison was hospitalized for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the minivan and her infant son were hospitalized for minor injuries.

From Virginia State Police: Virginia State Police Senior Trooper C.J. Burkes is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Buchanan County. The crash occurred at 6:45 p.m., Friday (June 23) on Route 460, less than a mile east of Route 700. A 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling on Route 460 when it crossed the centerline as it came through a curve and struck an oncoming 2015 Chrysler Towne and Country minivan. The impact of the crash caused the pickup truck to overturn onto its side. The driver of the F-150, Jason L. Allison, 38, of Hurley, Va., was flown to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. His passenger, Joyce L. Allison, 65, of Hurley, Va., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the minivan, an adult female from Mouthcard, Ky., and her infant son were transferred to Buchanan General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and the child was secured in a child safety seat. The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.