Two face multiple drug counts after traffic stop

From Botetourt County: The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals on multiple charges this past Saturday in Daleville. Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Roanoke Road and discovered a large amount of illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and a firearm. Eric Richard Henegar, 44, of Henry was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving revoked, and forged or altered tags. Kimberly Ann Henegar, 45 , of Henry was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of Schedule IV drugs. Both are currently being held in the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail. Additional charges are expected.