Two arrested for running meth lab from Rocky Mount motel room

News release: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a possible meth lab which was located at the Hometown Inn, 18059 Virgil H Goode Hwy, Rocky Mount, VA. On 01/19/2018 at approximately 4:30 PM, Franklin County Deputies were investigating the odor of marijuana coming from a room at the motel. When deputies went to secure the room, the resident of the room assaulted law enforcement officers. The room was secured and a meth lab was discovered. 43-year-old Henry Eric Routon of Callaway and 30-ear-old Brittany Danielle Nichols of Moneta were both arrested and face charges related to the meth lab. Routon is currently being held without bond. Nichols is being held on a $1,000.00 secured bond. The Virginia State Police Clan lab team assisted in clean up of the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.