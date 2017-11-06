TSA says Virginia man had loaded gun in carry-on luggage

November 6th, 2017

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) – A Virginia man is facing a weapons charge after authorities say he tried to bring a loaded handgun through security at Reagan National Airport. Local media reported Sunday that Transportation Security Administration officers stopped the Manassas man at a checkpoint Thursday after they found the loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun in his carry-on luggage. TSA said in a statement that the gun was loaded with seven bullets. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police confiscated the gun and cited the man on a state weapons charge. Airport operations were not affected.

