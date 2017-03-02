Trump to push Pentagon upgrade aboard US aircraft carrier

March 2nd, 2017

President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is planning to meet with sailors and shipbuilders on an aircraft carrier in Virginia as he promotes his plans for a major buildup of the nation’s military.Trump is traveling today to Newport News to deliver a speech aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship expected to be commissioned this year after cost overruns and delays. He’s also meeting with the carrier’s builder.A draft White House budget plan would add $54 billion to the Pentagon’s projected budget, a 10 percent increase.”To keep America safe, we must provide the men and women of the United States military with the tools they need to prevent war – if they must – they have to fight and they only have to win,” Trump said Tuesday.

