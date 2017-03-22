Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University

March 22nd, 2017 | Written by:

(Mark East Photography)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at  Liberty University’s commencement ceremony.  Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. provided the details of the May 13 graduation ceremony in a statement Wednesday. Falwell was a close ally to Trump during his campaign and told The Associated Press in January that he’d been asked to lead a presidential task force on higher education reform. President George H.W. Bush was the last president to deliver the Virginia-based university’s keynote address in 1990. Falwell says the school is “incredibly grateful to have President Trump be a part of this historic day.”

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test