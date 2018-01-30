Trump signs bill giving recognition to 6 Virginia tribes

January 30th, 2018 | Written by:

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law granting federal recognition to six Native American tribes in Virginia.
The law gives the six tribes access to federal funds for education, housing and health care.
The congressman who introduced the bill, U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Virginia, says in a press release it will also allow the tribes to pursue repatriation of historical and cultural artifacts, among other powers. The six tribes – Monacan, Chickahominy, Eastern Chickahominy, Nansemond and Upper Mattaponi – have sought federal recognition for about 20 years. They already had state recognition.
Trump’s Monday signing of the Thomasina E. Jordan Indian Tribes of Virginia Federal Recognition Act of 2017, also known as H.R. 984, follows years of lobbying from U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test