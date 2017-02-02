Truck driver charged after fatal accident on US 460

State Police say a truck driver faces charges after a fatal accident today on US 460 in eastern Bedford County. Troopers say Robert Perry of Madison Heights was driving his rig in the right lane when he started making an improper left turn onto a crossover — and a car traveling in the same lane crashed into the rear of his logging truck. The car’s driver, 56-year-old Susan Myers of Brookneal, was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Continue reading for the full State Police news release.)

BEDFORD, Va. – Virginia State Police Senior Trooper G. D. Musgove is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 8:33 a.m., February 2, 2017 on Route 460, just east of Owens Market in Bedford County. A 1994 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling west on Route 460 in the right lane and was making an improper turn from the right hand travel lane to the crossover. A 2014 Kia Soul was also traveling west in the right travel lane and struck the tractor trailer in the rear. The accident occurred in the right eastbound travel lane. The 1994 Kenworth was driven by Robert Louis Perry, 69, of Madison Heights, VA. Mr. Perry was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The 2014 Kia was driven by Susan Mccullar Myers, 56, of Brookneal, VA. Ms. Myers was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The Virginia State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and the Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Unit were called to assist with the crash. Robert Louis Perry was charged with making an Improper Turn.