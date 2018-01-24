Troutville woman killed in US 220 accident

State Police say a weekend accident on US 220 in Botetourt County took the life of a 19-year-old Troutville woman. Troopers say Amanda Reid was headed north Saturday morning when her car left the roadway and struck an embankment. Reid died two days later from her injuries.

From State Police: BOTETOURT, Va. – Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. W. Williams is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on January 20, 2018 at 8:25 a.m. on Route 220, one tenth of a mile north of Route 839 in Botetourt County. A 2004 Dodge Intrepid was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossing the roadway and striking the embankment. The driver of the Dodge was identified as Amanda Mckayla Reid, 19, of Troutville, Va. Ms. Reid was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. On January 21st, Ms. Reid died from injuries received in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.