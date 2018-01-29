Trial for Peacemakers founder postponed again

The misdemeanor trial for Peacemakers founder Shawn Hunter on charges related to a lewd photograph sent to a Roanoke Times reporter – he says by accident – has been postponed for a third time after being set for this morning. Hunter tells WFIR it will be some time in March and says its due at least in part to his attorney’s illness. Hunter also tells us he will announce an independent run for Roanoke City Council soon – despite the lack of resolution on his General District Court case.