NS train derails in Harrisonburg, disrupts city traffic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) _ A train carrying corn has derailed in Harrisonburg and caused traffic problems but no injuries. Five rail cards carrying feed corn derailed around 1 p.m. on Monday. Norfolk Southern spokeswoman Susan Terpay said there were no injuries to the train crew. She said there were no hazardous materials involved and the company was working to put the derailed cars back on track. WHSV-TV reports the halted train blocked multiple major roadways, shutting down traffic in Harrisonburg’s downtown.