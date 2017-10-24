Traffic alert: Accident closes Roanoke County road until 5:00-9:00 pm

From Roanoke County Police: An overturned tractor trailer is blocking both directions of traffic in the 5300 block of Catawba Creek Road. The road will be closed for the next 4‐8 hours as police work to clear the road. Police are asking motorists to seek an alternate route or avoid the area. Catawba Creek Road is mainly used by motorists as a shortcut to travel between Botetourt County and Catawba, avoiding the major roadways. The accident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. The driver did not sustain any injuries.