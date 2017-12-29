Tour Roanoke announces partnership with Fortunato restaurant

Tour Roanoke – the same company that takes people by mini-bus to visit local brewpubs, wineries and eateries – has launched a joint effort with Fortunato restaurant in downtown Roanoke called “A Taste of Naples.” Intrepid WFIR morning news anchor Ian Price was there this afternoon, learning how to make a version of the “Negroni Cocktail.” The drink includes bourbon – and is set on fire briefly. Ian also sampled Fortunato pizza during the media event – a tough assignment for sure. You can see the video on the WFIR Facebook page.

12-29 Taste of Naples-WEB