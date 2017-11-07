Today, it’s all about the turnout to decide Virginia’s next governor

Both Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam campaigned across the state yesterday with a common message for their supporters: get out the vote. Virginia Tech Professor Bob Denton says if past elections for governor are any guideline, Ed Gillespie will more likely benefit if statewide turnout is below 45%, and anything above 45% is more likely to help Northam. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

