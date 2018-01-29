Today in Richmond: Netflix Tax, Tebow Bill, marijuana

A State Senate committee today killed what is often called the “Tebow Bill”, a measure that would permit home-schooled students to participate in public school sports and other interscholastic programs. The committee defeat is a change from recent years when the bill would gain full General Assembly passage only to then by vetoed each time by Governor McAuliffe.

A State Senate committee killed a bill today that would decriminalize small amounts of marijuana possession, a bill similar to one that died last week in the House of Delegates. It was a straight party-line vote, the Republican majority prevailing. But a separate bill is still alive in the Senate that would allow first-offense marijuana charges to be expunged.

A House of Delegates committee has killed a bill dubbed the “Netflix Tax” that would establish a state tax on streaming video services like Netflix and Hulu. The committee’s Republican majority was unanimous in its opposition.