Thefts from boats at Smith Mountain Lake: depth/fish finders, sonar units, fishing gear and more

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: We are investigating several larcenies from boats in the Waterwheel area of Smith Mountain Lake. The larcenies occurred between April 2017 and July 2017. The victims report that their boats were either docked or in lifts when the larcenies occurred. Items stolen from the boats include electronic equipment such as depth/fish finders, sonar units and a large number of fishing poles and tackle boxes. Anyone with information on these crimes can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or text 274637. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.